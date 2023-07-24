Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 dates announced, choice-filling begins tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023

TN NEET UG Counselling Date: Directorate Of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Tamil Nadu has announced the dates for state's National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 round 1 counselling. Candidates willing to take admission in the MBBS and BDS courses can check the complete counselling schedule on the official website-- tnmedicalselection.net.

As per the TN NEET UG Counselling schedule, the registration, fee payment, choice filling and locking process for the first round will commence on July 25 and will conclude on July 31. The DMER will conduct the process for the allotment of seats from August 1 to August 2 and the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on August 3, 2023.

The candidates who will get selected in the TN NEET UG Counselling round 1 allotment result can download their provisional allotment order from August 4 to August 8 (5 PM). The last date for joining is August 8, 2023.

TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Fee

The candidates participating in the online choice filling for MBBS and BDS degree Courses will have to remit a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 500 for the Government quota and Rs 1000 for the Management quota.

DMER Tamil Nadu is conducting the TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 for candidates seeking admission in Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) courses in Government Medical/ Dental colleges, ESIC Medical College, K K Nagar, Chennai, Government and Management Quota (including NRI) seats in Self Financing Medical/ Dental Colleges, State Private Universities, Christian Medical College, Vellore and Wards of IRT candidates across Tamil Nadu state.