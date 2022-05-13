NEET-PG-22 examination: SC refuses to postpone exam, says delay would cause unavailability of doctors

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Supreme Court rejects plea to postpone NEET PG 2022 examination

Highlights Supreme Court today refused to postpone NEET-PG-22 examination on a plea of doctors

Delay would cause unavailability of doctors and seriously affect patient care, said SC

On May 10, the top court had agreed to hear the plea of doctors seeking postponement of NEET-PG-22

The Supreme Court of India on Friday (May 13) refused to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG-22) examination on a plea of doctors, saying the delay would cause unavailability of doctors and seriously affect patient care.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said postponement of the examination would create “chaos and uncertainty” and would affect the larger section of students, who have registered for the examination.

“There are two categories of students- one which is seeking postponement and the larger category of over two lakh six thousand candidates- who would be affected by the postponement after having prepared for the examination”, the bench said.

It noted that the government is trying to bring back the schedule of examination on time as it was affected due to the pandemic.

“As the country gets back on the rails, which was derailed due to the pandemic, the time schedule laid down by this court must be adhered to”, it said.

When will NEET exam be held in India?

On May 10, the top court had agreed to hear the plea of doctors seeking postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 which is scheduled to be held on May 21 on grounds that it will clash with the ongoing counselling for NEET-PG 2021.

What IMA wrote to Mansukh Mandaviya earlier?

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had also written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting postponement of the NEET-PG examination which is to be held on May 21.

In its letter, the IMA said the NEET PG 2021 was held 5 months after the scheduled date in September 2021. Then the counselling scheduled to begin from October 25, 2021 was also initiated (in January, 2022) after a delay due to pending decision on seat reservations and was further delayed owing Supreme Court ruling of March 31, 2022, which ordered the cancellation and conduction of special round of counselling for the Mop-up round.

