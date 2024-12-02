Schools to remain closed in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala amid heavy rainfall

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Cyclone Fengal has unleashed severe flooding across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, delivering a year’s worth of rainfall within just 36 hours. The cyclone has significantly impacted daily life, with many areas of Chennai still struggling to recover from its effects. Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall on the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Saturday, November 30, has caused widespread flooding in several areas, particularly in Cuddalore.

Schools closed in Tamil Nadu

In view of heavy rainfall and bad weather conditions, a holiday has been declared in schools and colleges of Villupuram, Cuddalore, Vellore and Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu. The announcement was made by the respective local administrations. Notably, many parts of Chennai suffered inundation and trees were uprooted. On Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed the situation at the State Emergency Operations Centre with top officials and later told reporters that all precautionary measures have already been taken and camps have been set up for people of vulnerable areas.

Schools closed in Puducherry

In view of heavy rainfall due to cyclone Fengal, a holiday has been declared for Monday in all the government and government-aided schools, private schools and all colleges in Puducherry, said the Union Territory's Education Minister A. Namachivayam. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Cyclone Fengal made landfall on the coasts of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu and remained stationary for six hours near the Union Territory, approximately 30 kilometres north of Cuddalore and 40 kilometres east of Viluppuram.

Schools closed in Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for four districts in Kerala also, forecasting extremely heavy rains on Monday. According to the IMD, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur are expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall on Monday. Meanwhile, the district administrations declared a holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges and anganwadi in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Wayanad districts on Monday. In view of the heavy rains warning, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has advised people living in landslide and mudslide-prone areas to stay vigilant and relocate to safer places as directed by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Cyclone Fengal: Seven, including five children, trapped in landslide in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai