  Cyclone Fengal: Seven, including five children, trapped in landslide in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai

Cyclone Fengal: Seven, including five children, trapped in landslide in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai

District Collector D. Bhaskar Pandian said five children were among those trapped inside the house. They are yet to be traced. The incident occurred on Sunday evening when a landslide hit VOC Nagar, located at the foot of the Annamalaiyar Hills in Tiruvannamalai, damaging several houses.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Tiruvannamalai Published : Dec 02, 2024 9:13 IST, Updated : Dec 02, 2024 10:08 IST
landlside in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai
Image Source : INDIA TV Building hit by landslide

In a unfortunate incident, seven people were trapped after a building was crushed in the landslide on the slope of the hills in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai on Sunday night. According to the information, seven people of two familes are reported to have been trapped under the debris. Among those trapped include five children.

The landslide is believed to be caused by heavy rains in the district throughout the day on Sunday under the influence of cyclone Fengal. District Collector D. Bhaskar Pandian said that it is believed that a two adults and five children are trapped inside the house, as they could not be traced. The incident happened on Sunday evening, when a landslide occurred in VOC Nagar located at the foot of Annamalaiyar Hills in Tiruvannamalai, damaging several houses.

Initially the rescue operation was delayed as there was a huge rock over the debris which needed the help of disaster relief teams. Subsequently, the NDRF and SDRF teams along with the local police engaged in rescuing people buried under the debris.  

 

