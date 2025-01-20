Schools reopen in Patna with revised timings due to cold weather conditions, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

Schools in Patna up to class 8 have been reopened today, January 20, after being closed due to the cold weather conditions. The Patna district administration had earlier announced the closure of schools up to class 8 till January 11 and later extended the closure till January 18. However, with the revised timings, schools are now operational from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM.

On Sunday evening, District Magistrate Dr Chandrashekhar Singh released an order that no classes can be conducted before 9.00 am and after 3.30 pm in schools. This order was released in view of prevailing cold weather and low temperature in the district, particularly in the morning and evening, posing a risk to the health and lives of children.

Along with this order, the school management has been asked to reschedule the educational activities following the mentioned order. The conduct of special classes/examinations conducted for pre-board/board exams has been exempted from this order. This order will remain effective from January 20 to 25.

