Schools closed: Manipur government announces half-holiday today, details here

The Manipur government has announced a half-holiday today in all schools. According to an official statement, this decision was made for legislator N. Kayisii, who passed away after a prolonged illness. Kayisii, the MLA of Tadubi in Senapati district, died on Saturday at 58. According to the order, all government offices, and educational institutions, will remain closed from 1 pm today, January 20, 2025.

"The governor of Manipur is pleased to declare a half-holiday on 20th January 2025 from 1 pm for all offices and educational institutions under the government of Manipur as a mark of respect to the memory of (Late) N. Kayisii," the statement said. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla also condoled the death of Kayisii.

Who was N Kayisii?

N Kayisii was an influential figure in Manipur politics. He was a sitting Legislative Assembly (MLA) member from Manipur's Tadubi constituency. He has been serving as the President of the National People's Party (NPP) in the state since March 2021. He also held the position of Minister for the Tribal and Hill Areas Department and Fisheries from 2017 to 2020. He was first elected to the Manipur Legislative Assembly in 2017 and re-elected in 2022 as a representative of NPP.

(Inputs from PTI)