Schools closed again up to class 8 in this district of Uttar Pradesh in view of cold wave conditions

In view of prevailing cold-wave conditions, the Lucknow district administration has announced that schools will remain closed for classes up to 8th standard. According to the directive, online classes will be conducted for classes 9 and 11. However, if schools fail to comply with the directive, they will be required to conduct physical classes for 9th and 11th standards instead. Additionally, for classes 9th and 11th, physical classes will be held on January 17 from 10 am to 3 pm.

Gautam Budh Nagar schools closed

Meanwhile, in light of adverse weather conditions, all schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been ordered to remain closed for students of Classes 1 to 8. The directive has been issued by the District Basic Education Officer. According to the orders, schools will remain closed on January 16 and 17. This decision was taken to ensure the safety and well-being of students amidst the prevailing weather situation. Authorities have urged schools to adhere strictly to the order. Read more

Delhi schools opt for hybrid model

Apart from Gautam Budh Nagar, Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has also instructed all schools to implement a hybrid model for students up to classes 9 and 11. This decision was taken after the implementation of stage four restrictions under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to worsening air quality in the city. Read more