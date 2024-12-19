Schools in Gurugram, and Faridabad shift to hybrid mode due to air pollution, Haryana government issues order

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Gurugram, Faridabad schools shift to hybrid mode

Amid the worsening of air quality in the Delhi-NCR region, the Haryana government has taken a significant step toward improving school students' well-being. The Haryana school education government has asked all government and private schools located in Gurugram and Faridabad to switch to hybrid teaching mode for all classes except for classes 10 and 12, with immediate effect, until further orders.

The decision follows the implementation of stage four measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to address the hazardous pollution levels in the NCR.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has also released instructions for all government and private schools in Faridabad and Gurugram to shift classes to hybrid mode wherever feasible.

What was said in the official notice?

''All actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of the latest GRAP Schedule as issued by the Commission vide its order dated 13.12.2024 be implemented with immediate effect in right earnest by all agencies in entire NCR, in addition to the actions under Stage-I to Stage-III of the revised GRAP Schedule (December 2024) already in force'', the department said in the official notice.

Additionally, the heads of schools of government and private schools have been directed to conduct classes in schools for students up to classes 9 and 11 in a hybrid mode (Physical and online mode), with immediate effect.

Moreover, the school authorities have been asked to communicate this information to the parents and guardians of students immediately. This move is in addition to the actions already being implemented under Stage I to Stage 3 of the revised GRAP schedule, which were introduced in force in early December.

Due to deteriorating air quality and the implementation of Stage 3 limitations under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), schools in Gurugram were previously forced to close for students up to Class 5. This action was taken to shield young children from the negative consequences of pollution. For students above Class 5, hybrid classes continued, providing schools and parents flexibility. The decision was made as part of broader efforts across Delhi-NCR to solve the serious air quality problem while minimising disruption to education.