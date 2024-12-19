School Holiday 2024: State-wise schools list declared winter vacations, check here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

School holiday 2024: As December approaches, the thrill of welcoming a brand-new year starts to build. The countdown begins, and the excitement grows with the end of the year. This excitement is particularly palpable among students, who eagerly anticipate a well-deserved break from their regular academic routine. Every year, educational institutions like schools and colleges declare winter holidays, allowing students to celebrate Christmas and New Year's Eve with their loved ones and enjoy a relaxing winter vacation.

Most schools and colleges have declared their winter vacations in view of the decrease in temperatures across India. Here, we have curated a list of the state-wise schools declared winter vacation. Check details here.

Delhi School Winter Vacations

In the national capital, schools will observe a holiday between January 1 and 15, 2025. Apart from these, schools in the national capital will remain closed on Christmas (December 25) and are expected to change in the event of extreme weather conditions.

Uttar Pradesh School Winter Holidays

Usually, schools in Uttar Pradesh observe a holiday during the last week of the month, extending into the first week of January 2024. It is expected that the Uttar Pradesh schools will observe a holiday from December 25 to January 5. However, there is no confirmation from the officials

Punjab School Winter Vacation 2024

In view of the weather conditions in the state, the Punjab Education Department has released a notification on Monday declaring winter vacations in schools. According to the official notice, the winter vacations in Punjab schools will begin on December 24 and continue till December 31. However, the duration of these vacations may be extended based on the weather conditions.

Haryana School Winter Vacation 2024

The state government has not declared the Haryana School Winter Vacation 2024 dates. It is expected that the state government will soon announce the dates for winter breaks in response to the anticipated cold wave in the state over the next few days. Last year, the winter holidays were observed from January 1 to 15.

Jammu and Kashmir Holiday dates

The Department of School Education in Jammu and Kashmir has declared winter vacations for schools in the Kashmir valley and the winter zone of the Jammu Division. According to the official announcement, schools in Jammu and Kashmir up to class 5 are closed from December 10 and for classes 6 to 12, the schools are closed from December 16. This closure will continue till February 28 for both classes. This decision has been taken for the student's well-being.