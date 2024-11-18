Schools closure: Online classes for all students in Delhi, Gurugram and Noida amid rise in air pollution

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Students in a classroom (File picture)

The authorities in Delhi and NCR's two cities - Gurugram and Noida - announced the closure of physical classes and to conduct online classes for all students starting tomorrow, November 19. The administration in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, Meerut and Hapur also announced the closure of the schools due to deteriorating air quality in the region.

District Officer Manish Verma gave the order to close schools in Noida till 23 November. However, studies will continue through online classes in Gautam Buddha Nagar. The air quality breached the danger-mark in Nodia, prompting the administration to take a call to shut the schools.

Meanwhile, the Delhi administration revoked all in-person classes for classes 10 and 12 on Monday, following yesterday's order to shut schools up to class 9. The announced came after the city choked under "severe" levels of pollution for the sixth straight day.

"From tomorrow physical classes shall be suspended for Class 10 and 12 as well, and all studies will be shifted online," Chief Minister Atishi said in a post on X. "With the imposition of GRAP-4 from Today, physical classes were discontinued for all students, apart from Class 10 and 12. All schools will hold online classes, until further orders," Chief Minister Atishi said in a post on X on Sunday.