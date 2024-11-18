DU Colleges closed: Physical classes cancelled, students to attend online amid air pollution in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational picture

The management of the University of Delhi on Monday announced the cancellation of all physical classes and the commencement of online classes due to rising air pollution in the Delhi-NCR area.

"Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi & NCR has deteriorated to an alarmingly high index. In the larger interest of students, it has been decided that the classes shall be conducted in Online Mode till Saturday, 23rd November, 2024," the university said.

No physical classes for students: Delhi government

In-person classes will be suspended for all except for students of classes 10 and 12, the Delhi government announced on Sunday, as the city choked under alarming levels of pollution for the fifth straight day. However, the Supreme Court today ordered the closer of rest classes - classes 10 and 12 as the air quality in the national capital deteriorated further.

The apex court order came hours after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked stricter pollution control measures for the Delhi-NCR under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan, or GRAP, effective from 8 am Monday.

The Directorate of Education directed all heads of government and private schools to ensure that the offline classes for students up to class 9, and class 11, do not take place until further order.

Delhi struggles to breathe amid soaring pollution

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality plummeted to alarming levels on Monday, leaving people gasping for breath with itchy eyes and sore throats as the Air Quality Index stood at 494, the second-worst in the last six years.

Doctors raised concerns about health risks, cautioning that the toxic air can harm not just vulnerable groups but also healthy individuals.

Coming down heavily on authorities in Delhi and NCR over the emergency situation, the Supreme Court flagged the delay in implementation of stricter measures under the fourth stage of anti-pollution measure GRAP. The apex court ruled that restrictions will remain in effect even if the Air Quality Index (AQI) comes below 450.