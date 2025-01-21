Schools closed in this district of Bihar due to cold weather conditions, know when classes will resume?

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

Schools in the Patna district of Bihar have been closed until January 23 for classes from nursery to 8th due to the prevailing cold weather conditions. This decision applies to all private and government schools in the district and was made with the students' safety and well-being in mind. For classes 9th and above, schools will operate from 9 am to 3:30 pm. Notably, these timings may be subject to change based on weather conditions.

Other states like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana, have also extended holidays due to weather conditions. In Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, schools have been closed till January 25 for up to class 5. Students studying above 5 will have to attend classes with revised timings, between 10.00 am to 3.00 pm. This order applies to all aided, recognised and board schools. The weather forecast department has predicted stormy rains and dense fog on January 22 and 23.

Bihar Weather updates

According to the IMD, normal life in Bihar may be disrupted due to worse weather conditions. the weather forecast department issued a red alert for many districts in Bihar on Tuesday. As per the IMD predictions, North, central, and east Bihar may experience dense fog in the morning hours.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for 30 districts including Patna, Muzzafarnagar, Bhagalpur, Purnia, West Champaran, East Champaran, Siwan, Saran, Motihari, Shivhar, Samastipur, Vaishali, Bhojpur, Buxar, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Lakhisarai, Munger, Begusarai, Khagaria, Saharsa, Madhepura, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar.