Schools closed in this district of Uttar Pradesh till January 25, check when schools will resume

In view of prevailing cold weather conditions, schools in some districts of Uttar Pradesh are still closed. The higher authorities are constantly keeping track of the weather conditions to make decisions. Due to this, students are getting a change to enjoy their holidays.

Schools closed in THIS district in view of extreme cold

Due to low temperatures and cold wave conditions, the district magistrate, Chandra Vijay Singh has released orders to close the holidays in Ayodhya. According to the orders, all schools in Ayodhya will remain closed till January 25 for up to class 5. Students studying above 5 will have to attend classes with revised timings, between 10.00 am to 3.00 pm. This order applies to all aided, recognised and board schools. The weather forecast department has predicted stormy rains and dense fog on January 22 and 23.

Meanwhile, schools in several districts of Uttar Pradesh have reopened. Students are returning to their classes according to the instructions given by the school authorities as the weather conditions in some regions improve. As scheduled, schools in Mirzapur district will reopen tomorrow, January 22, 2025. The district magistrate earlier announced the closure of schools from nursery to class 8 until January 21. However, the teachers and other staff members had to physically attend school from 10 am to 3 pm regularly to do administrative work. Students and parents are advised to keep in touch with the school authorities for the latest updates.

