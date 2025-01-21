UP Board 2025 class 12 practical exam dates revised, check new schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UP Board 2025 class 12 practical exam dates postponed

UP board 2025 class 12 practical exam dates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has revised the practical exam dates for class 12. The decision to revise the class 12 practical exam dates has been made due to a clash with the JEE main 2025 exam.

The official notice reads, ''It is hereby circulated for the information of all concerned that in view of JEE main 2025 exam of the National Testing Agency to be held between January 20, and January 30, the schedule of the intermediate practical exam of the year 2025 to be conducted by the board of secondary education, Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj is revised.

UP Board 2025 Class 12 revised schedule

Students appearing in the class 12 board exams 2025 can check their revised schedule below.

Phase wise dates Name of Mandal First Phase - From February 1 to February 8, 2025 Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Pragagraj, Mirazpur, Varanasi, and Gorakpur Second Phase - From February 9 to February 16, 2025 Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Devipatan, and Basti

Initially, UP Board 2025 class 12 practical exams were scheduled to take place from January 23 to January 31 and the second phase was scheduled for February 1 to 8.

The board will conduct the UP Board Inter exam 2025 from February 24 to March 12. The board will conduct the UP Board Inter exam 2025 from February 24 to March 12. The annual exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will take place between 8.30 am to 11.45 am and second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Students have been advised to keep checking the official website of UPMSP for latest updates.

