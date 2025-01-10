School winter holidays 2025 extended in THESE states, check full list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI School winter holidays 2025 extended

School Winter Holidays 2025: North India is experiencing a significant drop in temperatures and severe cold waves, leading several districts and states to extend winter vacations. In the national capital, the minimum temperature plunged to 7 degrees Celsius at 5:30 AM. Below is a list of states where authorities have closed schools due to the bone-chilling weather.

Schools shut in Delhi-NCR

The Delhi government has announced holidays for all government-run from January 1 to 15. The schools will reopen on January 16, 2025.

In Ghaziabad, schools will reopen on January 12, while Noida schools remain closed up to class 8 until further notice. In Lucknow, schools are closed till January 11, 2025, with online classes being conducted for classes 9 to 12.

Haryana schools closed

According to the order, schools have been closed from January 1 to 15 in Haryana. They will now reopen on January 16, 2025.

Bihar schools shut

Due to cold weather conditions, all schools in Bihar's Araria district are closed up to 8th till January 12. However, classes for 9th and 12th will continue between 10 am to 3.30 pm. Students should know that special classes and examinations for board students are exempted and will continue a schedule.

In Patna district, all government and private schools will remain closed till January 11, 2025.

Jharkhand schools closed

The state government has closed all government and private schools from January 7 to 11 due to harsh weather conditions, prioritising the well-being of students.

Chandigarh school winter holidays extended

The school holidays in Chandigarh have been extended till January 11, and both government and private schools will reopen on January 13, 2025. However, online classes are being conducted upto 8th class during this period.

Tamil Nadu, Telangana school holiday announced

School holidays have been declared in Telangana and Tamil Nadu for festive occasions such as Pongal and Makar Sankranti. Some other states of the country have started announcing holidays for Makar Sankranti. In some states, there is a holiday of four days and in some other states, five days. A long holiday is coming in North India due to Sunday and second Saturday and in the southern states, there is a holiday of up to a week

ALSO READ | Holiday Calendar 2025: Here is complete list of public and restricted holidays for schools, offices

ALSO READ | Holiday Calendar 2025: UP government issues annual holiday calendar for schools, and offices - check schedule