School timings changed in Kashmir amid scorching heat, Check new schedule

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has altered the school timings for both government and private schools in the Kashmir Division. This decision has been made in light of the ongoing heatwave. The new timings will come into effect on Monday, May 26. According to the official notice released by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), all schools within the Srinagar Municipal limits will operate from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, while schools located outside the municipal limits of Srinagar district and other areas of the Kashmir province will follow revised timings from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

What is the official notice?

The official notice reads, ''It is hereby ordered that the new school timing both in respect of Government, as well, as recognized private schools, in the Kashmir Division, W.e.f. 26.05.2025 shall be under: Schools falling in the Srinagar Municipal limits will be operated from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, while schools falling outside the municipal limits of Srinagar district and other areas of the Kashmir province will follow revised timings from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.''

''The order/instructions shall be adhered to strictly by all the concerned institutions. Any deviation in this regard shall be viewed seriously'', it added.

Weather update

According to the Kashmir Weather reports, the temperature in the Kashmir valley has surpassed previous records. Srinagar has recorded 34.4 degrees Celsius, marking the highest temperature in May in 133 years. In Qazigund, the temperature today reached 33.5°C, which is the third-highest maximum temperature since 1956. However, in May 2024, a temperature of 34.0°C was recorded, which remains the all-time record. Kokernag: 33.3°C recorded today - stands as the highest temperature since 1978. This figure has broken all previous records, with the last record being 32.6°C set on 15 May 2001.