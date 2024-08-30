School Holidays 2024: Schools to remain shut on THESE days in September; full list here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE School Holidays 2024 in September

School Holidays 2024: In September, the summer ends and a new season begins, bringing opportunities, growth, and holidays. This month includes various festivals and holidays. School students may be excited about these holidays as they can use them to relax and engage in activities that they might not have time for during regular school days. School holidays are scheduled based on the academic calendar and can vary widely depending on the country, region, and educational institution.

It's important to note that school closures can vary widely depending on the country, region, and educational institution. Check the list of school holidays for September 2024 below.

It's important to note that September has five Sundays and four Saturdays. Additionally, there are several holidays in September, including Ganesh Chaturthi, Hartalika Teej, Eid ul Milad, Vishwakarma Puja, and Pitru Paksha. Due to these holidays, different institutions may have holidays ranging from eight to twelve days. This will also result in three consecutive days off in a week in various institutions. Individuals can check the list of holidays below and plan their activities as per the schedule.

September Holiday 2024 List

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Ganesh Chaturthi

Thursday, September 5, 2024 First Onam

Sunday, September 15, 2024 Thiruvonam

Monday, September 16, 2024 Eid e Milad

Due to the holiday on Milad un Nabi, there will be three consecutive days of holiday this week. Individuals can make a small family trip this week. This will give everyone a chance to spend quality time together. Holidays are not just for children but also allow parents to connect with their kids and spend quality time.

