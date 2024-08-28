Schools closed in 4 districts of Mizoram due to heavy rain; details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools closed in 4 districts of Mizoram due to heavy rain

The Mizoram government announced the closure of all schools in four districts on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall. Schools in Aizawl, Lunglei, Hnahthial, and Mamit will remain closed due to weather conditions and torrential rain in the districts. The district administration of Aizawl, Lunglei, Hnahthial, and Mamit also issued separate public notices on Wednesday, stating that all schools will remain closed as a precautionary measure.

As per the notice released by the Aizawl district administration, landslides, mudslides, and rock falls have been observed in several areas within Aizawl town and its surrounding villages, with the possibility of such incidents occurring in certain areas within the district.

Last week, schools were closed for five consecutive days in Aizawl and Kolasib districts, and for a few days in south Mizoram's Siaha district due to heavy rain.

The northeastern state has been experiencing torrential rainfall since August 20, resulting in landslides and landslips in several places. Officials reported that landslides have occurred on certain crucial roads in Aizawl and other parts of the state due to heavy rain on Wednesday. They also mentioned that the roads are currently being cleared. No casualties have been reported so far in these incidents.

42 killed in landslides and other natural calamities

At least 42 people have been killed in landslides and other natural calamities across the state since March this year, according to the state disaster management and rehabilitation department.

(Inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | 76 government schools closed in THIS state due to Ganga water level rises; check here