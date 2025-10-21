School holiday declared in Kerala’s three districts on Wednesday as IMD predicts heavy rains, issues alert Kerala school holiday: The holiday in three districts will apply to all educational institutions, including professional colleges, anganwadis, nurseries, central schools, CBSE and ICSE schools and madrasas.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The district administrations of Idukki, Malappuram and Palakkad have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Wednesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rains and issued red alert. The Met department has predicted that there will be more than 204.4 mm of rain in the next 24 hours in these three districts. Apart from this, the IMD has also warned of waterlogging in urban and low-lying areas.

The holiday in these three districts will apply to all educational institutions, including professional colleges, anganwadis, nurseries, central schools, CBSE and ICSE schools and madrasas.

The weather office has also issued rainfall alert for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Wayanad for Wednesday.

Malappuram

As the IMD issued a red alert for potential heavy rainfall, the District Collector has announced a holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges on Wednesday(October 22) as a precautionary measure.

Palakkad

After the IMD issued a red alert, the District Collector declared a holiday on Wednesday (October 22) for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Palakkad. However, residential schools, colleges and Navodaya Vidyalayas are exempted from the holiday.

Idukki

After the strong weather forecast, the school holiday was first declared in Idukki district, being the first among the three to announce closure in response to the severe weather alert.

Orange alert issued for seven districts on Wednesday

The weather office has also issued orange alert for seven districts on Wednesday, including Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Wayanad. Yellow alert was declared for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kannur and Kasaragod. The weather office said there is a possibility of heavy rains in isolated places with 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm of rain in the next 24 hours.

The weather office has issued orange alert on October 23 for Kannur and Kasaragod districts and issued yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad. According to weather department, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated areas on October 25 and 26.

Also Read:

School holiday declared in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram due to heavy rains, check when classes will reopen