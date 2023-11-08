QS Asia University Rankings: India beats China with highest number of universities, IIT Bombay tops list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IIT Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) has secured the top rank in QS Asia University Rankings and 40th in overall Asia. According to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings, India has now the most represented higher education system with 148 featured universities, 37 more than last year. It is followed by China with 133 and Japan with 96 institutions. The top three rankings at the national level remain consistent with the previous edition of the rankings.

IIT Bangalore, Delhi University, and five Indian Institutes of Technology (Bombay, Delhi, Madras, Kharagpur, and Kanpur) have all managed to gain spots among the prestigious top 100 Asian universities, just like they did the previous year. The QS Asia University Rankings 2024 results were released by the British Company Quacquarelli Symonds.

According to the results, a total of 148 institutions participated in the rankings. IIT Bombay has achieved an overall score of 67.2 out of 100. The institute has obtained 83.5 marks in academic reputation, 96 in employer reputation, 9.3 in citation per paper, 14.8 in faculty-student ratio, 100 in staff with PhD, 95.7 in papers per faculty, 66.3 international research network, 11.1 in international faculty ratio, 3 in international students ratio, 2.1 in inbound exchange and 4.1 in outbound exchange.

Under the 100-200 belt, this year, IIT Guwahati has secured the thirteenth position this year and IIT Roorkee has seen a minor fall of two ranks. However, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University have secured 117 and 199 positions respectively.

Indian Universities in QS World University: Top 200 Asia 2024 Universities

2024 QS WUR Institution Name 40 149 Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IITB) 46 197 Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IITD) 53 285 Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IITM) 58 225 Indian Institute of Science 59 271 Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) 63 278 Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK) =94 407 University of Delhi 111 364 Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG) 116 369 Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IITR) 117 606 Jawaharlal Nehru University 149 777 Chandigarh University 163 888 Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) =171 Bharathiar University =179 427 Anna University 186 1100 Amity University =187 847 University of Calcutta =199 1084 Banaras Hindu University

Peking University bags top position

In Asia, Peking University has secured the top position for a second consecutive year, followed by the University of Hong Kong. The University of Hong Kong has improved its rank two positions this year. Last year, it was at number four. In the top 10 universities, China is represented by four institutions while Hong Kong, South Korea, and Singapore have two universities in the ranking list.

