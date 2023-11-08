Wednesday, November 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. QS Asia University Rankings: India beats China with highest number of universities, IIT Bombay tops list

QS Asia University Rankings: India beats China with highest number of universities, IIT Bombay tops list

QS Asia University Rankings 2024 results have been announced by the British Company Quacquarelli Symonds today, November 8, 2023. According to the results, the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has secured the top position in QS Asia University Rankings and 40th in overall Asia. Check details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 08, 2023 18:54 IST
IIT Bombay
Image Source : INDIA TV IIT Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) has secured the top rank in QS Asia University Rankings and 40th in overall Asia. According to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings, India has now the most represented higher education system with 148 featured universities, 37 more than last year. It is followed by China with 133 and Japan with 96 institutions. The top three rankings at the national level remain consistent with the previous edition of the rankings. 

IIT Bangalore, Delhi University, and five Indian Institutes of Technology (Bombay, Delhi, Madras, Kharagpur, and Kanpur) have all managed to gain spots among the prestigious top 100 Asian universities, just like they did the previous year. The QS Asia University Rankings 2024 results were released by the British Company Quacquarelli Symonds.

According to the results, a total of 148 institutions participated in the rankings. IIT Bombay has achieved an overall score of 67.2 out of 100. The institute has obtained 83.5 marks in academic reputation, 96 in employer reputation, 9.3 in citation per paper, 14.8 in faculty-student ratio, 100 in staff with PhD, 95.7 in papers per faculty, 66.3 international research network, 11.1 in international faculty ratio, 3 in international students ratio, 2.1 in inbound exchange and 4.1 in outbound exchange.

Under the 100-200 belt, this year, IIT Guwahati has secured the thirteenth position this year and IIT Roorkee has seen a minor fall of two ranks. However, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University have secured 117 and 199 positions respectively. 

Indian Universities in QS World University: Top 200 Asia 2024 Universities

2024 QS WUR Institution Name
40 149 Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IITB)
46 197 Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IITD)
53 285 Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IITM)
58 225 Indian Institute of Science
59 271 Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-KGP)
63 278 Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK)
=94 407 University of Delhi
111 364 Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG)
116 369 Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IITR)
117 606 Jawaharlal Nehru University
149 777 Chandigarh University
163 888 Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)
=171   Bharathiar University
=179 427 Anna University
186 1100 Amity University
=187 847 University of Calcutta
=199 1084 Banaras Hindu University

Peking University bags top position 

In Asia, Peking University has secured the top position for a second consecutive year, followed by the University of Hong Kong. The University of Hong Kong has improved its rank two positions this year. Last year, it was at number four. In the top 10 universities, China is represented by four institutions while Hong Kong, South Korea, and Singapore have two universities in the ranking list.

ALSO READ | AIBE 18 exam 2023 to be conducted on THIS date!

ALSO READ | Business schools roll out courses for startups, details here

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Education News

Latest News