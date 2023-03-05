Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Punjab: CCTV cameras to be installed at 15,584 government schools, informs Minister Harjot Singh Bains

Punjab: The Punjab government on Sunday informed that CCTV cameras at around 15,584 state-run schools will be installed. The decision came to ensure the safety of students. As per the government, Rs 26.40 crores has been already released for the installation of the cameras in the schools.

Rs 26.40 crore has already been released for the project, which will cover 15,584 government schools in Punjab, School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Sunday.

With this, 80 percent of Punjab government schools will be equipped with CCTV cameras, Bains said. The AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is working continuously for the welfare of students, he added.

Recently, the Punjab government ordered to send principals and teachers to Singapore for training. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann earlier asserted that the process to select these teachers is completely transparent.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit had questioned the selection process of government school principals for a foreign trip when the first batch was sent last month, saying he had received complaints of "malpractices and illegalities". Mann had reacted sharply, saying his government is answerable only to Punjabis and not a Centre-appointed governor.

He asserted that the selection process was completely transparent and said a five-member committee selects the principals based on laid-down parameters. He said some of those selected include teachers who are state and national awardees. "I want to tell the people of Punjab that there is no lobbying, favoritism, or any such thing involved in this process. They (the principals/teachers) are the nation's builders and we have to select the best," he said.

When a reporter asked about the question raised when the first batch was sent to Singapore, Mann said, "I have said I am answerable to three crores Punjabis". He said his government has zero tolerance towards corruption and there cannot be any compromise on giving quality education to the children in Punjab.

Mann said he met one of the principals selected for training who had donated Rs 7 lakh from his own salary for his school. The chief minister said upon completion of training, the principals can be posted in any school. The second batch will visit Singapore from March 4 to 11 for training at the National Institute of Education International. The first batch of 36 principals participated in a professional teacher training seminar in Singapore from February 6 to 10.

