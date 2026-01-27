Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 goes pan-India; PM Modi's students interactions trailer available on YouTube Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: The trailer on students' interactions with PM Modi is available on the YouTube channel which gives the glimpse of the format of this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha which is recorded and will be broadcast later across platforms.

New Delhi:

Unlike every year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students from pan-India - Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Dev Mogra (Gujarat) and Guwahati (Assam) on the line of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026. The ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha brought students from students from the east, west, north, south and central India on a single platform. The trailer on students' interactions with PM Modi is available on the YouTube channel which gives the glimpse of the format of this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha which is recorded and will be broadcast later across platforms.

"The 2026 edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha marked a historic milestone as student interactions expanded across the country. Along with Delhi, PM Narendra Modi engaged directly with students in Coimbatore, Raipur, Dev Mogra and Guwahati connecting the east, west, north, south and the heart of India on one common platform. With 4.5 crore registered participants and 2.26 crore more taking part through related activities, overall participation crossed 6.76 crore+, reflecting unprecedented national engagement," a post on MyGovIndia's X handle mentioned.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 has witnessed an overall participation of 6.76 crore this year; with over 4.5 crore registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha and an additional 2.26 crore individuals actively take part in various activities connected to PPC.

Last year, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 set Guinness world record with 3.53 crore registrations. Pariksha Pe Charcha has been awarded the Guinness World Record for registering the “Most people on a Citizen Engagement Platform in one month.”

Pariksha Pe Charcha aims to reduce exam stress, promote effective preparation techniques, and encourage a balanced approach to education and personal development. This programme provides an opportunity to participants to share their questions, which the prime minister addresses during the session.

For details on Pariksha Pe Charcha, please visit the official website- innovateindia1.mygov.in.