Odisha class 11, 12 students to get free online JEE, NEET coaching | DETAILS

Bhubaneswar: To increase the success rate of students in the NEET and JEE entrance examinations, the Odisha government has decided to offer online coaching for NEET and JEE to students in classes 11 and 12 attending various higher secondary schools in the state.

Letter to principals of all government and non-government aided plus-II college

On Wednesday, Raghuram R Iyer, the Director of Higher Secondary Education, issued a letter to the principals of all government and non-government aided plus-II colleges regarding this initiative. "It has been decided to provide supplementary online coaching to National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)/Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirants pursuing their studies in government and non-government aided higher secondary schools for enhancement of their competitive ability," Iyer said.

The coaching will be conducted in virtual mode. Therefore, the principals of higher secondary schools without smart classrooms equipped with interactive panels or smart TVs were instructed to install the necessary systems.

Directed to make necessary arrangements to install Smart TV

He mentioned that several higher secondary schools have received assistance for the development of smart classrooms through a scheme of the Planning and Coordination Department. "It is requested to make necessary arrangements to install an interactive panel or Smart TV in your HSS at the earliest," he told the principals in the letter.

In case any higher secondary school has not received funds in this regard, the institution is allowed to utilise available funds from the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) account or HSS development fund as per the existing finance department guidelines, the letter read.

