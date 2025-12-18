NTA UGC NET December exam 2025 schedule released; check timetable UGC NET December exam schedule 2025: UGC NET is scheduled to be held in computer-based mode from December 31 to January 7, 2026. The UGC NET will be conducted in two shifts; morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET 2025 December session-wise exam schedule. The UGC NET is scheduled to be held in computer-based mode from December 31 to January 7, 2026. The UGC NET will be conducted in two shifts; morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The candidates can check and download UGC NET December exam schedule 2025 on the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET subject-wise exam schedule December 31 Morning shift- Telugu, Tourism Administration and Management, Spanish, Prakrit, Law, Social Work, Kashmiri, Konkani January 2 Morning Shift- Computer Science and Applications, Library and Information Science, Urdu, Forensic Science, Bengali, Arabic, Bodo, Human Rights and Duties Afternoon Shift- Sociology, Psychology, Philosophy, Oriya, Yoga, Punjabi, Social Medicine & Community Health, Women Studies January 3 Morning Shift- Commerce, Sanskrit, Santali, Criminology, Political Science and International/Area Studies, Disaster Management, Museology and Conservation Afternoon Shift- Geography, Education, Folk Literature, Maithili, Indian Culture, Persian, Comparative Study of Religions January 5 Morning Shift- English, Sanskrit Traditional Subjects, Anthropology, Adult and Continuing Education, French, Dogri, Russian, Chinese Afternoon Shift- History, Visual Art, Assamese, Tribal and Regional Languages/Literature, Archaeology, Gujarati, Rajasthani January 6 Morning Shift- Political Science, Defence and Strategic Studies, Arab Culture and Islamic Studies, Hindu Studies, Nepali, Comparative Literature, Japanese, Sindhi Afternoon Shift- Hindi, Tamil, Mass Communication and Journalism, Kannada, Malayalam, Manipuri, Indian Knowledge Systems, German January 7 Morning Shift- Economics and Allied Subjects, Management, Public Administration, Population Studies, Linguistics, Buddhist/Jaina/Gandhian and Peace Studies, Ayurveda Biology, Pali Afternoon Shift- Environmental Sciences, Home Science, Physical Education, Labour and Social Welfare, Electronic Science, Music, Marathi, Performing Arts (Dance/Drama/Theatre). For details on NTA UGC NET exam schedule 2025, please visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in.