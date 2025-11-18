NTA CMAT registration date 2026 extended; check last date to apply at cmat.nta.nic.in CMAT registration 2026: The candidates who wish to apply for CMAT 2026 can do so on the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in till November 24. The CMAT application fee window will be closed on November 25 and application correction window will be opened from November 26 to 28.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) registration date has been extended, the candidates who wish to apply for CMAT 2026 can do so on the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in till November 24. The CMAT application fee window will be closed on November 25 and application correction window will be opened from November 26 to 28.

The candidates can follow these steps to apply for CMAT 2026. To register for CMAT 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in and click on registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save NTA CMAT application form pdf and take a print out.

NTA CMAT Registration 2026: How to apply at cmat.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website of CMAT- cmat.nta.nic.in

Click on 'click here to registration form'

Click on 'new registration'

Now, fill out the form and register yourself by providing essential details

After successful registration, proceed with an application form

Upload documents, pay an application fee and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

CMAT 2026: Important dates

Application process end date: November 24

Last date of submission of application fees: November 25

Correction in application form: November 26 to 28.

CMAT application fee

General Male - Rs 2000/-

Reserved category candidates, female and third gender - Rs 1000/-

CMAT paper pattern

CMAT 2026 will be conducted by NTA as three-hour entrance Examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode to evaluate the candidates’ ability across various segments like Quantitative Technique and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and Innovation & Entrepreneurship, for admission to the Management Courses in the Academic Session 2025-26. The medium of question paper shall be in English only.

For details on CMAT 2026, please visit the official websites- nta.ac.in, cmat.nta.nic.in.