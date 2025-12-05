NTA CMAT 2026 exam dates released; check schedule CMAT 2026 is scheduled to be held on January 25 in computer-based (CBT) mode in various cities across the country.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2026) exam dates for MBA and PGDM admission. The CMAT 2026 is scheduled to be held on January 25 in computer-based (CBT) mode in various cities across the country.

CMAT 2026 will be conducted by NTA as three-hour entrance Examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode to evaluate the candidates’ ability across various segments like Quantitative Technique and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and Innovation & Entrepreneurship, for admission to the Management Courses in the Academic Session 2025-26. The medium of question paper shall be in English only.

CMAT admit card 2026 will be released three to four days before the exam, the NTA CMAT hall ticket link once released, will be available for download on the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in. The candidates can follow these steps to download CMAT admit card PDF link-

Visit the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in

Click on NTA CMAT hall ticket PDF link

Enter application number, date of birth as the login credentials

CMAT hall ticket will appear on the screen for download

Save CMAT admit card PDF and take a print out.

CMAT hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre guidelines, other details.

CMAT exam 2026 centre guidelines

Admit card: The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the CAT admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Restricted items: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NTA website https://cmat.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates, instructions, and notices regarding CМАТ 2026. For any query or /clarification, candidates can contact NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email at cmat@nta.ac.in and visit NTA websites- nta.ac.in and cmat.nta.nic.in/ for any further updates.