No outdoor morning assemblies, water bell reminder: Delhi govt issues guidelines for schools amid heatwave

New Delhi:

The Delhi government has issued a new set of guidelines for schools to protect students from the adverse effects of the ongoing heatwave in the national capital and the adjacent region. Morning assemblies have been cancelled or restricted to shaded or indoor areas to minimise exposure to extreme heat. Schools have also been instructed to ring a bell every 45 to 60 minutes to remind students to drink water, ensuring they remain properly hydrated, according to a circular by the Education Department.

The measures aim to safeguard children from heat-related illnesses and reduce the risk of dehydration. Teachers have been directed to provide parents with regular updates on weather conditions, while students will be educated about heatwave awareness and safety.

Parents have been advised to send their children to school in light, cotton clothing suitable for hot weather. Schools have also been asked to emphasise the importance of maintaining personal hygiene among students during the ongoing heatwave.

Here are the detailed guidelines for Delhi schools:

Outdoor assemblies: Outdoor assemblies to be curtailed or conducted in shaded/indoor areas with minimal duration. No open-air classes to be conducted.

Water bell initiative: Schools shall implement a "Water Bell" system, whereby a bell is rung at regular intervals (every 45-60 minutes), reminding students to drink water to prevent dehydration.

Hydration measures: Students must carry adequate drinking water. Schools must ensure the availability of safe and cool drinking water at multiple accessible points.

Display of IEC material: IEC (Information, Education and Communication) material issued by the Health Department, Government of NCT of Delhi on heatwave precautions shall be prominently displayed at visible locations in schools, including notice boards, corridors, and classrooms.

Awareness sessions: Schools shall conduct short awareness sessions/briefings for students during class hours/assembly to educate them about preventive measures, importance of hydration, and identification of symptoms of heat-related illnesses.

Immediate first aid and medical attention must be ensured wherever required.

Buddy system: Establishing a buddy system wherein each student may be paired up with another student during school hours to monitor and take care of each others' physical well-being.

Outdoor activities: It must be ensured that students avoid outdoor physical activities.

Regular advisory updates: Class teachers shall share advisories of India Meteorological Department (IMD) with parents through their respective class-specific WhatsApp groups, ensuring regular guidance and awareness regarding heat safety measures.

Schools shall share daily heat wave forecasts and alerts with students through prayer time/assembly and notice boards to ensure timely awareness and necessary precautions, the order said.