No JEE Main 2026 tomorrow in this state - know why

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 is currently underway and is scheduled to be held in multiple shifts next on January 23, 24, 28 and 29. However, JEE Main 2026 will not be held tomorrow (January 23) in West Bengal due to Saraswati Puja celebration.

NTA in a post on X mentioned that the decision not to hold JEE Main in West Bengal on January 23 was taken in view of the representations received from candidates regarding the Saraswati Puja celebration. "In view of the representations received from candidates in the state of West Bengal regarding the celebration of Saraswati Puja on 23 rd January 2026, it has been decided that all candidates scheduled to appear for JEE (Main) in West Bengal on 23 rd January 2026 shall be allotted another date of examination among the advertised dates for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 examination," NTA in a post on X mentioned. JEE Main 2026 analysis (day two) Live Updates

Meanwhile, NTA has issued warning against the fake paper leak claims on social media. "Claims of paper leaks on social media are fake and misleading. Avoid sharing personal details or making payments," NTA in a post on X mentioned.

The JEE Main day two shift one has just been concluded, the candidates who had appeared in shift one analysed the paper as difficult. As per the initial reactions from the candidates, the Physics and Maths paper was tough, while Chemistry paper is relatively scoring.

The JEE Main paper of day one was also reviewed as difficult. Over 2.6 lakh candidates appeared on day one (January 21) across shift one and two; shift one- 1.27 lakh (1,27,562), shift two- 1.28 lakh (1,28,938). The JEE Main day one recorded a high attendance of 96 per cent - shift one (95.46 per cent), shift two (95.77 per cent).

JEE Main Result Date 2026

JEE Main 2026 result is expected to be released in the second week of February. Last year, JEE Main result was announced on February 11, the exam held from January 22 to 29. Going by the past year trends, JEE Main result 2026 can be expected any date between February 11 and 14. The JEE Main result 2026 once announced, the candidates can check JEE Main result 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Answer Key Date 2026

JEE Main 2026 answer key is likely to be released in the first week of February. The candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on answer key PDF link. JEE Main answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

For details on JEE Main 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

