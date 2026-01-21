JEE Main 2026 Question Paper Review: How was shift two? Check paper analysis, difficulty level JEE Main 2026 Question Paper Review: The shift one was analysed as 'difficult and tough' by the expert. Check paper analysis of JEE Main shift two.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 shift two has been concluded, the candidates who had appeared in shift two of JEE Main analysed the difficulty level of the paper as moderate. As per the initial reactions of the candidates, Maths was time consuming and difficult, Physics was moderately tough, while Chemistry was reviewed as easy and scoring.

Meanwhile, JEE Main shift one was reviewed as difficult. Rahul Gupta, a JEE Main aspirant told India TV Digital, "the Physics and Maths section was really difficult, I failed to attempt 50 per cent of the questions. The Physics and Maths are quite conceptual and seems like JEE Advanced paper. Meanwhile, the Chemistry section was easy and relatively scoring." JEE Main 2026 analysis Live Updates

Namit Singh, another JEE Main aspirant said, "It's a tough paper, could not complete the paper on time. The Chemistry section in the paper is scoring, however, the Physics and Maths questions are not of the JEE Mains level."

JEE Main 2026 section-wise difficulty level

Here's JEE Main section-wise difficulty level as shared by Saurabh Kumar, CEO & Founder, Shiksha Nation-

Physics

Physics was rated as Tough by most candidates. The section was described as lengthy and conceptually demanding, with questions requiring deeper understanding and careful application of concepts.

Mathematics

Mathematics emerged as the most challenging section of the paper. Students found it highly time-consuming, with complex calculations and questions that tested problem-solving skills extensively.

Chemistry

Chemistry was considered Easy and relatively scoring. Most questions were memory-based, straightforward, and required less time compared to Physics and Mathematics.

Prashant Jain, CEO, Oswaal Books- "Based on feedback from students who appeared in today’s JEE Main paper, the overall difficulty level was moderate, with Mathematics emerging as the most time-consuming section. Physics tested conceptual clarity and application, while Chemistry was largely NCERT-based and relatively easier, making it the most scoring section. The paper focused more on understanding fundamentals rather than rote learning. Students who managed time well and prioritised accuracy over attempts are likely to have an edge. For upcoming shifts, aspirants should focus on core concepts, stay calm, and avoid being influenced by previous shift analysis.”

