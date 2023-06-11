NIRF India ranking 2023: IIFT slips three notches to 27th

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IIFT slipped three spots in NIRF Ranking 2023

NIRF Ranking 2023: The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has slipped three notches to 27th under the management category as per the NIRF ranking 2023. The Ministry of Education released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for universities, institutions and colleges across the country on June 5.

The commerce ministry's IIFT has slipped by three positions in the NIRF ranking 2023. In the last year's ranking, IIFT was at 24th spot as against 25th in 2021. While the institution was 26th in 2020 and 31st in 2019. It was at 23rd rank in 2018, 30th in 2017 and 81st in 2016.

NIRF was launched in 2015 to rank higher educational institutions in the country based on objective criteria to promote competitive excellence in such institutions. IIFT was established in 1963 as an autonomous body under the ministry to contribute in the skill building for the external trade sector of India. The ranking dipped in parameters like teaching learning and resources, and research and professional practice.

"Peer perception by employers and academic peer has slight drop," IIFT said when asked about the reasons for the slip in the ranking. It added that efforts to incentivise research publications would be enhanced to effect further improvement.

