NCERT textbooks for classes 9-12 as per new curriculum to be ready by 2026-27, says Union Education Minister

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCEERT) will reduce the cost of some classes, effective from the upcoming academic year, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Tuesday. He also mentions that the council which prints five crore textbooks in a year, is currently working to augment the capacity to 15 crore from next year, he added.

Updated version of textbooks by 2026

He also mentioned that the updated version of new textbooks as per the updated curriculum for classes 9 to 12 will be available from the 2026-27 academic session. The minister informed that the process of updating textbooks as per the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF) is on. "The process is on and textbooks for classes 9-12 will be ready by the 2026-27 academic session," he said.

Textbooks prices to be reduced

''In the next academic year, NCERT will publish 15 crore quality and affordable books. Currently, it publishes nearly 5 crore textbooks. Earlier, there have been concerns about demand and supply issues about the textbooks, however, that will be addressed now'', Pradhan told reporters. "Since the volume of printing of books is going to be high, the prices of textbooks for some classes will be reduced. However, the price will not be increased for any class to ensure there is no financial burden on parents," he added.

20 per cent cost to be reduced

According to the information provided by NCERT's Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani , a 20 per cent cost reduction in textbook prices for students of classes 9 to 12 will be made effective from the upcoming academic year. "This year, NCERT has brought in a lot of efficiency in paper procurement and also onboarded printers with the latest printing machines. NCERT has decided to pass on this benefit to the students of the country. All textbooks of grades 9-12 for the next academic year shall be retailed by NCERT at 20 per cent lower price than the existing price. This is unprecedented in the history of NCERT," Saklani said.

