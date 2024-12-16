NCERT announces 20 per cent reduction in textbook prices for classes 9 to 12: Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The revised prices will be effective from the upcoming academic year.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced a 20 per cent reduction in textbook prices for students of classes 9 to 12, effective from the upcoming academic year. NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani made the announcement on Monday during an event, stating that this is the first significant reduction in textbook prices by the council.

"This year, NCERT has brought in a lot of efficiency in paper procurement and also onboarded printers with the latest printing machines. NCERT has decided to pass on this benefit to the students of the country. All textbooks of grades 9-12 for the next academic year shall be retailed by NCERT at 20 per cent lower price than the existing price. This is unprecedented in the history of NCERT," Saklani said.

Meanwhile, the textbooks for grades 1-8 will continue to be retailed at Rs 65 per copy. Saklani was speaking during the Bhumi Pujan for the construction of the auditorium at NCERT Headquarters. The event was presided over by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. An MoU was signed between NCERT and Flipkart to widen the reach of NCERT textbooks during the event.

Every year, NCERT prints around 4-5 crore textbooks in around 300 titles. NCERT has recently expanded its reach through partnerships with e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, further facilitating nationwide access to genuine textbooks.

NCERT's proposal for class 12th boards

Earlier in August this year, the NCERT had suggested a new evaluation model, proposing that students' performance in Classes 9, 10, and 11 should contribute to their Class 12 board results. The suggestions were made in the report titled 'Establishing Equivalence across Education Boards' (released in the month of July). The report suggested a progressive assessment framework for Classes 10 and 12. The new framework divides the academic year into two terms. The report also recommended that Class 12 board results to now include marks from Classes 9, 10, and 11.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Was Preamble to Constitution from classes 3rd and 6th textbooks deleted? NCERT clarifies