NEET UG re-exam result 2026 soon; check MCC counselling process

New Delhi:

The NEET re-test result 2026 is likely to be out soon, as per reports, the NEET re-exam result is expected by July 20. Following the NEET re-exam result 2026, MCC counselling process will begin, which is likely by July-end.

NEET UG result 2026: Check MCC counselling process

First the eligible candidates must register on the official MCC website and pay the prescribed fee through the online portal. After registration, fill in the preferred medical colleges and courses in order of priority and lock in their preference

The MCC will then allot seats through a computer based system. The seat will be allotted on the basis of the candidate’s All India Rank (AIR), reservation category, availability of seats, and the preferences submitted during choice filling

After seat allotment, candidates can download their allotment letter from the MCC portal. ANd are required to report to the allocated medical college within the given time to complete the admission process

In previous admission counselling cycles run across four rounds. Round 1, Round 2, a Mop-Up Round, and a Stray Vacancy Round, this year’s cycle may follow the same

The MCC conducts the counselling process every year to fill MBBS and BDS seats under the All India Quota. Candidates should regularly check the official MCC website for updates.

NEET rank predictor vs college predictor: what's the difference?

A NEET rank predictor estimates your expected All India Rank (AIR) based on your expected NEET score. It uses previous years' marks-versus-rank data, the current year's exam difficulty level, and overall competition trends to provide a reliable rank estimate within seconds. By simply entering your expected marks, students can understand where they are likely to stand among lakhs of NEET aspirants even before the official NTA result is announced.

In contrast, a NEET college predictor uses your estimated or actual AIR along with important details such as your category, domicile state, and quota eligibility to generate a personalized list of medical colleges. The tool analyses admission trends and cut-offs from the last 3–5 years and displays both government and private medical colleges where you have realistic admission chances under the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) and 85 per cent state quota.

Also Read | NEET rank vs college predictor; understanding the key difference

-Written by Vipashana Thakur. She is an intern with India TV Digital.