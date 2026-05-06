NEET UG answer key 2026 OUT at neet.nta.nic.in; how to download and raise objections

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) answer key 2026 has been released on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG answer key 2026 is available for download on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. NEET was held on Sunday, May 3.

How to download NEET UG answer key 2026 at neet.nta.nic.in

The candidates can check and download the NEET answer key PDF on the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in. To download the NEET answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on the NEET answer key PDF link. The NEET answer key PDF will be available for download. Save the NEET answer key PDF, and take a printout.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET answer key 2026 PDF link

NEET answer key 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save NEET UG answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy of it.

How to raise objections on NEET answer key 2026 at neet.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET answer key objection window link

Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth

Now, choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save NEET answer key PDF and take a hard copy of it.

NEET UG paper analysis 2026

NEET was analysed as moderately difficult. As per candidates and experts, Physics was analysed as tough, followed by Chemistry and Biology.

NEET result date 2026

NEET result 2026 is likely to be out in June. The candidates can check and download the NEET UG scorecard PDF on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

For details on NEET UG 2026, please visit the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in.

Also Read: NEET paper analysis 2026: How was NEET paper? check answer key, result date

Also Read: JEE Main paper 2 result 2026 OUT at jeemain.nta.nic.in; how to download scorecard pdf