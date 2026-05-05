JEE Main paper 2 result 2026 OUT at jeemain.nta.nic.in; how to download scorecard pdf

The JEE Main paper 2 (BArch/ BPlanning) result 2026 has been declared. The candidates can check and download the JEE paper 2 scorecard on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main paper two scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth.
The candidates can follow these steps to check and download the JEE Main BArch/ BPlanning scorecard PDF on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download the JEE Main BArch/ BPlanning scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main BArch/ BPlanning scorecard PDF link. Use application number/ date of birth as the login credentials. JEE Main paper two scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE paper two scorecard PDF and take a printout.
Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Click on the JEE Main BArch/ BPlanning scorecard PDF link
- Use the application number, date of birth as the login credentials
- JEE Main BArch/ BPlanning scorecard PDF will be available for download
- Save the JEE Main paper two scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
- JEE Main paper two scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, qualifying status, other details
How to download JEE Main merit list PDF at jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Click on the JEE Main merit list PDF link
- JEE Main topper list PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save the JEE Main topper list PDF and take a hard copy out of it
For details on JEE Main Paper Two result 2026, please visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.