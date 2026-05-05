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  4. JEE Main paper 2 result 2026 OUT at jeemain.nta.nic.in; how to download scorecard pdf

JEE Main paper 2 result 2026 OUT at jeemain.nta.nic.in; how to download scorecard pdf

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

The JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) results have been released, and candidates can now access their scorecards on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, using their registration or roll number and date of birth.

JEE Main Paper 2 result 2026 has been declared.
JEE Main Paper 2 result 2026 has been declared. Image Source : PTI/FILE
New Delhi:

The JEE Main paper 2 (BArch/ BPlanning) result 2026 has been declared. The candidates can check and download the JEE paper 2 scorecard on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main paper two scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download the JEE Main BArch/ BPlanning scorecard PDF on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download the JEE Main BArch/ BPlanning scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main BArch/ BPlanning scorecard PDF link. Use application number/ date of birth as the login credentials. JEE Main paper two scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE paper two scorecard PDF and take a printout.

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 

  • Click on the JEE Main BArch/ BPlanning scorecard PDF link
  • Use the application number, date of birth as the login credentials 
  • JEE Main BArch/ BPlanning scorecard PDF will be available for download 
  • Save the JEE Main paper two scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
  • JEE Main paper two scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, qualifying status, other details

How to download JEE Main merit list PDF at jeemain.nta.nic.in 

  • Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in 
  • Click on the JEE Main merit list PDF link 
  • JEE Main topper list PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save the JEE Main topper list PDF and take a hard copy out of it

For details on JEE Main Paper Two result 2026, please visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

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