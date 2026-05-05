JEE Main paper 2 result 2026 OUT at jeemain.nta.nic.in; how to download scorecard pdf

New Delhi:

The JEE Main paper 2 (BArch/ BPlanning) result 2026 has been declared. The candidates can check and download the JEE paper 2 scorecard on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main paper two scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download the JEE Main BArch/ BPlanning scorecard PDF on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download the JEE Main BArch/ BPlanning scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main BArch/ BPlanning scorecard PDF link. Use application number/ date of birth as the login credentials. JEE Main paper two scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE paper two scorecard PDF and take a printout.

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the JEE Main BArch/ BPlanning scorecard PDF link

Use the application number, date of birth as the login credentials

JEE Main BArch/ BPlanning scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save the JEE Main paper two scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JEE Main paper two scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, qualifying status, other details

How to download JEE Main merit list PDF at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the JEE Main merit list PDF link

JEE Main topper list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save the JEE Main topper list PDF and take a hard copy out of it

For details on JEE Main Paper Two result 2026, please visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.