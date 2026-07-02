NEET to be held in multiple phases, CBT mode like JEE? Here's what parliamentary panel proposed

New Delhi:

Will National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) be held in multiple phases, CBT mode like JEE? The parliamentary panel has recommended a complete overhaul of the NEET exam pattern citing security concerns for conducting the test of over 20 lakh candidates on a single day. As per the parliamentary committee, NEET should be conducted in multiple shifts and in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

What did parliamentary panel propose?

The parliamentary committee also recommended separate entrance exams for MBBS, AYUSH, and nursing courses. “Members also proposed holding separate entrance examinations for MBBS, AYUSH and Nursing courses so that fewer candidates appear in a single examination. NTA, however, informed the committee that admissions to these courses are all based on NEET scores and, therefore, separate examinations would not be feasible," a source told ANI.

The final decision on the parliamentary committee's proposal will be taken by Health Ministry, as pre NTA. The agency is currently working to implement the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee in a phased manner to ensure a transparent and malpractice-free exam process.

When will NEET UG re-exam result 2026 be out?

NEET UG re-exam result 2026 is likely to be out by July third week, July 18, as per multiple reports. The NEET UG re-exam result once announced, the candidates can check and download re-NEET scorecard PDF on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. NEET re-exam scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, password. NEET re-exam was held on Sunday, June 21.

NEET re-exam scorecard is available for download on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check and download NEET re-exam scorecard on the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET re-exam scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on NEET re-exam scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. NEET re-test scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save NEET re-exam scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET re-exam scorecard PDF link

Use login credentials - application number, date of birth

NEET re-test scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save NEET re-exam scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on NEET UG re-exam result 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

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