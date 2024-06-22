NEET-PG 2024 entrance examination, scheduled to take place tomorrow, postponed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) NEET-PG 2024 entrance examination, scheduled to take place on June 23, postponed.

NEET-PG 2024 entrance examination: The Union Health Ministry today (June 22) said it has decided to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held on Sunday (June 23), as a precautionary measure in the wake of recent allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.

Ministry of Health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of the NEET-PG entrance examination, conducted by the National Board of Examination (NTA) for medical students, it said.

"It has accordingly been decided, as a precautionary measure to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held tomorrow- 23rd June, 2024," the ministry said.

The fresh date of this examination will be notified at the earliest, it said.

"Ministry of Health sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the students. This decision has been taken in the best interests of the students and to maintain the sanctity of the examination process," the ministry said.

Congress blames BJP on NEET PG exam cancellations

On postponing NEET PG exam, Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "NEET PG exam which was supposed to be held tomorrow has been postponed tonight...This government is not able to conduct exams. This government has completely lost its trust among the youth. The Education Minister who was giving a clean chit to NTA four days ago, is now removing the Director General of NTA. Who is responsible for the exams? Who is being saved? When will this investigation happen? When will this government be able to get the exam done properly? People are not getting answers to these questions."

Postponing NEET-PG exam a failure of Centre: NCP-SP

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) on Saturday accused the Centre of playing with the lives of aspirants in view of the deferment of the NEET-PG entrance exam. It also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the "mess and malpractices" in the examination process.

"Due to their inability to do their job, the government is playing with the lives and future of children," said NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto.

Reacting to the removal of National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Singh amid a controversy over alleged irregularities in competitive exams NEET and NET, Crasto said Dharmendra Pradhan cannot absolve himself from his failure in doing his duty. "He should also step down as minister and accept accountability for all the mess and malpractices in the examination process in our country, " Crasto said.

NTA facing criticism over alleged irregularities in exams

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the NEET-UG exams, is facing criticism over alleged irregularities in the exams. This resulted in several protests across the country with protestors and political parties demanding to disband the NTA. An unprecedented 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 marks out of 720, which added to the concerns.

The Ministry of Education said it has constituted a high-level committee of experts to make recommendations on reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, improvements in data security protocols and the functioning of the NTA. The 7-member committee, led by ISRO former chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan, will submit its report to the ministry in the next two months.

"In order to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through National Testing Agency (NTA), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education constituted a High-Level Committee of Experts to make recommendations on Reform in mechanism of examination process improvement in data security protocols and structure and functioning of National Testing Agency," the ministry said.

