NCF 2023: Schools will now have around 29 hours of instruction every week, check details here

NCF 2023, National Curriculum Framework NCF 2023: National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF) released by the education ministry on Wednesday, August 23. The ministry has made changes in the process of providing education to the students.

The education ministry has shared new guidelines for learning standards, content Pedagogy, assessment across stages under National Education Policy 2020.

According to the new proposal, it seems that there will be improvement in the process of learning in schools. The Ministry has proposed for children to study for 29 hours a week in schools. The NCF has prescribed teaching hours based on global standards for all levels of schooling.

In the new program of studies proposed for schools, an attempt has been made to reduce burden of studies. This proposal has been introduced for Middle and Secondary Stages.

According to the proposal, schools will have five to five and a half and hour hours of instruction every week (Monday to Friday). The students will get a free time also wherein they will be allowed to do their choice of work. There will be studies for a few hours on the next two saturdays and there will be a holiday on Sunday.Teachers have been asked to include introduction, understanding, excerise, experiment and spreading in order to explain the topic of teaching and learning.

NCF 2023: There will be 220 annual working school days

According to the blue print of the National Curriculum Framework, there will be 220 instruction/school going days after taking into consideration national holidays, term breaks, and vacations. Of these 220 days, around 20 days may be considered for assessments and other assessment-related activities across Stages. Another 20 days may be set aside for school events and other similar activities.