Mumbai University postpones exams amid monsoon fury; all schools, colleges closed across city

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Mumbai University postpones exams

Mumbai University has taken decisive action against severe monsoon conditions, postponing ongoing exams while schools and colleges across the country remain closed till further notice. As per notice shared by the varsity, all exams for the Centre for Distance and Online Education (Formerly known as IDOL), scheduled for today, July 8 have been postponed to July 13. The exams will now be conducted from 11 AM to 12 PM. The venue of the exam will remain the same.

Taking to the microblogging website, X, formerly known as Twitter, The University of Mumbai wrote ' This is to inform you that due to the heavy rains, all the exams of CDOE (formerly IDOL)scheduled on 8th July 2024 in the first half, i.e., from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, have been postponed. The new date for these exams will be 13th July 2024.' The post further reads that the time and venue will remain the same.

Mumbai Weather update:

The city has been grappling with relentless rainfall, promoting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall. The incessant downpours have forced authorities to close all educational educational institutions. As per the IMD prediction, at 1:57 PM today, there will be a 4.40 m high tide in the sea. In view of this, as a precautionary measure and to avoid inconvenience to students, all BMC schools, government schools, and private medium schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed for the second session as well.

Due to heavy rainfall, there are reports of extensive traffic jams and disruptions to both trains and BEST bus services caused by widespread waterlogging throughout the city. Several express trains had their routes altered while some were cancelled together. All residents of the city have been asked to stay indoors and adhere to administrative orders.

ALSO READ | Mumbai rains LIVE UPDATES: Waterlogging in several areas, schools and colleges shut, NDRF teams deployed

ALSO READ | Several trains cancelled, many diverted due to heavy rains | Check full list