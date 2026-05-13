Meet Professor Susan Elias; St Stephen’s first-ever woman principal in 145 years

New Delhi:

Delhi's St Stephen’s College got it's first-ever woman principal, Professor Susan Elias since the institution started in 1881. St Stephen's in an official notification stated, "The Supreme Council of the college is pleased to announce that Prof Susan Elias will take charge as the 14th principal of the college and as its first lady principal with effect from June 1, 2026".

Who is Professor Susan Elias?

Professor Susan Elias served as the Pro Vice Chancellor at Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, prior to that, she was Director (Research) at Hindustan University. Elias also held multiple roles at the Vellore Institute of Technology where she spent nearly nine years as professor and dean of the School of Electronics Engineering, professor and deputy director at the Centre for Advanced Data Science, and associate professor and head of the School of Electronics Engineering. She is a double PhD from IIT Madras and Anna University.

Elias saw it as an opportunity to bring her strengths to the table and make college students AI-ready and quantum aware, as she told news agency PTI. "Delhi University's St Stephen's has always nurtured leaders and great minds. But what India needs right now, besides that, is researchers, entrepreneurs and job creators who are ahead of their time," she said.

"Our students need to learn the skills required to enter the quantum computing era, as that is the immediate future we are facing," she said, adding that India has already invested huge amounts in the quantum valley down south.

"I intend to introduce certificate courses in AI for students as well as alumni, for example, courses for designers, lawyers and journalists. Everyone can learn the skills required in their fields," she told PTI.

Congratulations pour in on Social Media

Famous women alumnae of St Stephen's