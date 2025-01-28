81 schools to be closed in Maharashtra's Thane, here's why city administration issued order

Tuesday, January 28, 2025
     
81 unauthorized schools have been reported in Thane, comprising 79 English medium schools and 2 Hindi medium schools. Notably, some of these schools are managed by prominent business houses. Read on to know more.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Jan 28, 2025 12:35 IST, Updated : Jan 28, 2025 12:45 IST
In a significant move, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra has declared the closure of 81 schools in the city. This decision follows a report revealing the illegal operation of schools in the city. According to the order, the administration has asked all unauthorised schools to shut the institutions immediately. 

79 English medium, 2 Hindi Mediums

Among the total number of unauthorised schools, 79 schools are English medium and two are Hindi medium. Some of these schools are managed by renowned business houses, as per the list published by the TMC's education department on Monday, January 27.

Administration warns unauthorised school management

According to the list, most of these unauthorised schools are located in the Mumbra and Diva areas of Thane. The civic body has asked people not to enrol their wards in those schools. It has also warned of action against the school management if they fail to comply with the orders.

(With Inputs from PTI)

