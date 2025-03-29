Live Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Updates: BSEB Matric exam result link to be activated shortly, official websites The Bihar Board 10th Result for 2025 will be announced today, March 29. Students who took the Bihar Board Exam 2025 can download their results from the official websites matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com. Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest updates on the BSEB Matric exam results

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the BSEB 10th result 2025 today, on March 29 at 12 pm. Once the results are released, students who appeared for the Bihar Board Exam 2025 can download their results from the official websites matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com.

The Bihar Board will release the BSEB Matric 2025 results through a press conference. The link to the results will be activated after the press conference. The press conference will be held by Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar and BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor. Along with the BSEB Matric Results, the overall pass percentage, list of toppers, passing percentages of boys and girls, district-wise results, and prizes for the toppers will also be announced.

This year, the BSEB Class 10th matric exam 2025 was conducted between February 17 and 25, with around 15 lakh participating students. The provisional answer keys for the BSEB Matric exam 2025 were released on March 6, and students were allowed to raise objections until March 10.

