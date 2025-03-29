Advertisement
  Live Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Updates: BSEB Matric exam result link to be activated shortly, official websites

The Bihar Board 10th Result for 2025 will be announced today, March 29. Students who took the Bihar Board Exam 2025 can download their results from the official websites matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com. Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest updates on the BSEB Matric exam results

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09
New Delhi

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the BSEB 10th result 2025 today, on March 29 at 12 pm. Once the results are released, students who appeared for the Bihar Board Exam 2025 can download their results from the official websites matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com.

The Bihar Board will release the BSEB Matric 2025 results through a press conference. The link to the results will be activated after the press conference. The press conference will be held by Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar and BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor. Along with the BSEB Matric Results, the overall pass percentage, list of toppers, passing percentages of boys and girls, district-wise results, and prizes for the toppers will also be announced. 

This year, the BSEB Class 10th matric exam 2025 was conducted between February 17 and 25, with around 15 lakh participating students. The provisional answer keys for the BSEB Matric exam 2025 were released on March 6, and students were allowed to raise objections until March 10.

Students eagerly waiting for the Bihar Board 10th annual exam results can follow this LIVE blog to receive the latest updates related to the BSEB Matric Results.

 

Live updates :Bihar Board 10th result 2025

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 11:29 AM (IST)Mar 29, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download BSEB Bihar 10th result?

    Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app or go to the DigiLocker website.

     Step 2: Enter your registered mobile number to log in.

     Step 3: From the list of options, choose "Bihar School Examination Board."

     Step 4: Select "Matric Marksheet" and fill in the necessary information.

     Step 5: The screen will display your marksheet.

     Step 6: Examine and save it for later use.

  • 11:24 AM (IST)Mar 29, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: Last year's statistics

    2,52,846 boys and 1,99,456 girls were among the 4,52,302 students who received a first division in the previous year's Bihar Board Class 10 examinations. 5,24,965 students secured the second division, consisting of 2,52,121 boys and 2,72,844 girls. In the meantime, 3,80,732 students—1,66,093 boys and 2,14,639 girls—passed with a third division.

  • 11:17 AM (IST)Mar 29, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: List of official websites

    Once the results are declared, students can download Bihar Board Class 10 Matric Result 2025 on the following official websites:

     

  • 11:14 AM (IST)Mar 29, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to get Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 through SMS?

    • Open your message application.
    • Type message in the given format: BIHAR10 (Roll Number).
    • Send this message to 56263.
    • You will get the message of your results on the same number.

     

  • 11:12 AM (IST)Mar 29, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    BSEB Matric Result 2025 LIVE: Last year's toppers name and marks

    Rank-1 - Shivankar Kumar, Purnia, 489 marks

    Rank 2- Adarsh ​​Kumar, Samastipur, 488 marks

    Rank 3 - Aditya Kumar, Jamui, 486 marks

    Rank 3 - Sumar Kumar Purve, Madhubani, 486 marks

    Rank 3 - Palak Kumari, Hassepur Ekma, 486 marks

    Rank 3 - Sajiya Parveen, Vaishali 486 marks

    Rank 4 - Ajit Kumar, Jehanabad, 485 marks

    Rank 4 - Rahul Kumar, Kevra, 485 marks

    Rank 5 - Hare Ram Kumar, Chakandra, 484 marks

    Rank 5- Sejal Kumari, Aurangabad, 484 marks

  • 11:11 AM (IST)Mar 29, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to apply for Bihar Board Matric Result 2025 rechecking?

    If the student has lower marks in the exam and wants to get it rechecked, then the student can apply for scrutiny on the board's website. For this, the students will be given time and they will have to pay a fixed amount. The details on the same will be shared in due course.

  • 11:07 AM (IST)Mar 29, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Bihar Class 10th exams results 2025: Last four year's pass percentage

    • 2024: 82.92%
    • 2023: 81.04%
    • 2022: 79.88%
    • 2021: 78.17%
  • 11:03 AM (IST)Mar 29, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How can I download BSEB Bihar 10th exam 2025 results?

    Step 1: Go to matricbiharboard.com or matricresult2025.com, the official websites for the BSEB Matric Results.
    Step 2: Select the "BSEB Matric Result 2025" link from the homepage.
    Step 3: Click "Submit" after entering your roll code and roll number.
    Step 4: Download the BSEB Class 10 mark sheet after reviewing your information.
    Step 5: Later, pick up the original grade report from your school.

  • 11:01 AM (IST)Mar 29, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Where can I check Bihar BSEB 10th exam 2025 results?

    Students can download Bihar BSEB 10th exam results 2025 at the following websites.

    • matricresult2025.com
    • matricbiharboard.com

    Additionally, students can also download their Bihar 10th Result 2025 online at https://www.indiatvnews.com/education

  • 10:56 AM (IST)Mar 29, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How were Bihar Class 10th exams conducted?

    BSEB Matric Class 10th exams were conducted from February 15 to 25 for over 15 lakh students in Bihar. The exams were conducted in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. To ensure a smooth exam process, section 144 was imposed within 200 meters of the exam centres and strict measures were implemented to ensure fairness.

  • 10:49 AM (IST)Mar 29, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    BSEB Bihar Board 10th matric result 2025 live updates: What is the prize money?

    Students who top the Bihar Board Class 10 exam will receive a cash prize of 2 lakh; the second topper will get Rs 1.5 lakh, and the third topper will receive Rs 1 lakh. In addition, these toppers will be awarded a laptop and free coaching for JEE, NEET, and other government competitive exams.

  • 10:42 AM (IST)Mar 29, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    BSEB Bihar Board 10th matric result 2025 live updates: Bihar Results will be on Indiatvnews

    Students eagerly waiting for the BSEB Bihar 10th results can also check their results through the direct link provided by https://www.indiatvnews.com/education

  • 10:40 AM (IST)Mar 29, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    BSEB Bihar Board 10th matric result 2025 live updates: When will 10th result be out?

     The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release class 10th results today at 12 pm. Students can stay tuned to this live blog for every-minute updates. 

     

  • 10:39 AM (IST)Mar 29, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Bihar Board 10th matric result 2025 live updates: Where will I get BSEB Matric Result?

    After the announcement of Bihar Board 10th result, students will be able to check their results on the official websites of BSEB, matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com.

Top News

