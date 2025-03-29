Trump praises PM Modi amid India-US tariff talks: 'He is a smart man and great friend' In February, Trump announced plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on countries like India and China, arguing that the US should charge the same tariffs those nations impose on American goods.

United States President Donald Trump praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “very smart man” and a “great friend,” as both nations engage in negotiations over tariffs. Trump’s remarks came during an interaction with reporters at the swearing-in ceremony of U.S. attorney for New Jersey, Alina Habba, on Friday.

“Prime Minister Modi was here just recently, and we’ve always been very good friends,” Trump stated. Acknowledging India’s high tariffs, he remarked, “India is one of the highest-tariffing nations in the world… they’re very smart. He (PM Modi) is a very smart man and a great friend of mine.” Expressing optimism, Trump added, “I think it’s going to work out very well between India and our country.”

Trump met Prime Minister Modi in the White House in February after the latter received a warm welcome in the United States. Their camaraderie and friendship was on stark display as they held productive talks, with Trump calling Modi “a special man" and a “tough negotiator."

In February, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he would soon impose reciprocal tariffs on countries like India and China, asserting that the United States would charge the same tariffs these nations impose on American goods.

Trump’s comments follow his recent policy announcement imposing a 25% tariff on all imported vehicles entering the U.S. from April 2, a move aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing. This decision is expected to impact nearly half of all vehicles sold in the country, including American brands manufactured abroad.

The ongoing tariff talks between India and the U.S. come as India seeks to reduce tariffs on $23 billion worth of American imports while shielding $66 billion in Indian exports. Previously, Trump had criticized India for imposing high tariffs, particularly on automobile imports, which can exceed 100%.

During a recent three-hour podcast with AI researcher Lex Fridman, PM Modi also spoke highly of Trump. Modi recalled the 2019 ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Texas, where Trump agreed to walk around the stadium with him without hesitation. Modi emphasized their shared “Nation First” ideology, stating, “His life was for his nation. His reflection showed his America First spirit, just as I believe in Nation First.”

With the April 2 tariff deadline approaching, both nations are intensifying discussions to finalise a trade deal. As talks progress, Trump remains hopeful that negotiations will lead to a favorable outcome, reinforcing the strong bond between India and the United States.