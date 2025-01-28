Schools in Dehradun closed due to PM visit for 38th National Games, official notice here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools in Dehradun closed due to PM visit

Schools in Dehradun have been closed today due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to inaugurate the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand. Following the inauguration, the Prime Minister will also launch the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, as reported by ANI.

What was said in the official notice?

The official order reads, “In view of disaster mitigation, under the powers conferred by the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, it is ordered that a one-day holiday be declared for all educational institutions in the district on 28.01.2025. The Chief Education Officer and District Program Officer of Dehradun are instructed to ensure that the above order is implemented in all educational institutions and Anganwadi centres accordingly'', reported ANI.

38th National Games inauguration schedule

According to the official notice, the prime minister will inaugurate programmes in Odisha at around 11 am at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. Thereafter, he will travel to Dehradun in Uttarakhand and at around 6 PM, he will inaugurate the 38th National Games. 36 states and one union territory will participate in the National Games, which will be held for seventeen days for 35 disciplines. Among these, 33 sports will be awarded with medals, while two will be exhibition sports. Yoga and Mallakhamb have been included in the National Games for the first time. Over 10,000 athletes from across the country will participate in the event.

Uttarakhand is hosting the 38th National Games in Dehradun during its silver jubilee year. The event will take place in 11 cities across eight districts of Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 14. This year's theme for the National Games is 'Green Games,' which emphasizes sustainability. The government will also develop a special park called the Sports Forest near the venue, where more than 10,000 saplings will be planted by athletes and guests. Medals and certificates will be made from environmentally friendly and biodegradable materials as well.