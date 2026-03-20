KVS admission 2026-27: Registration begins at kvsangathan.nic.in; check details

New Delhi:

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) admission 2026-27 registration has started, the students can apply for KVS admission on the official website - kvsangathan.nic.in. According to the official notice, the registration procedure for admission to class 1 and Balvatika (levels 1, 2, 3) will be closed on April 2. For admission to class 2, Balvatika 2, and higher grades, applications will be accepted from April 2 to 8, 2026. Admission will be granted based on the availability of the seats in each class.

KVS admission 2026-27 dates

Online registration for Class 1 and Balvatika begins - March 20

Offline registration for Class 2 and Balvatika begins - April 2

Offline registration for Class two and above begins - April 1

Application process for Class 1 and Balvatika ends - April 2

Commencement of classes for Class 1 and Balvatika - April 20

Commencement of classes for Class 2 and above - April 1.

KVS admission 2026-27: Eligibility criteria

For KVS Class 1 admission, an applicant must be 6 years old as of March 31, 2026.

For Balvatika 1 Admission, Applicants should be between 3 and 4 years old.

For Balvatika 2 Admission, Applicants should be between 4 and 5 years old.

For Balvatika 3 Admission, Applicants should be between 5 and 6 years old.

KVS admission 2026-27: How to apply at kvsangathan.nic.in

Parents and guardians can follow the below-mentioned steps to submit their online application forms for Kendriya Vidyalaya admissions.

Visit the official website of KVS - kvsangathan.nic.in

Click on the 'admission 2026-27' link

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to register yourself

On successful registration, proceed with the application form using registration email id and password

Fill out the application form with personal details, parental information, and preferred Kendriaya Vidayalaya School

Upload documents, pay applicable fee and submit the application form

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Documents Required

The following documents will be required at the time of registration.

Birth certificate of the child.

Recent passport-sized photograph of the child.

Address proof (Aadhaar card, voter ID, or utility bill)

Transfer certificate (if applicable)

Caste certificate (if required).

Parents have been advised to regularly check the official KVS website for updates on the admission process, including the release of merit lists and further instructions.

For details on KVS admission 2026-27, please visit the official website - kvsangathan.nic.in.