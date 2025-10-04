JKBOSE 10th exam 2025 from November 3; Check exam schedule JKBOSE 10th exam 2025: JKBOSE 10th exam is scheduled to commence from November 3, the entire date sheet is available on the official website- jkbose.nic.in.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the date sheet for the Class 10 annual October- November session exam 2025. JKBOSE 10th exam is scheduled to commence from November 3, the entire date sheet is available on the official website- jkbose.nic.in. Around 95,000 students will appear for the JKBOSE 10th exam 2025, as per reports.

As per the JKBOSE 10th date sheet 2025, the exam will start with November 3 for Mathematics and conclude on November 27 with Painting/ Art and Drawing subject papers.

JKBOSE 10th date sheet 2025

Mathematics- November 3

Social Science- November 7

Science- November 11

English- November 14

Urdu/ Hindi papers- November 17

Computer Science- November 19

Vocational subjects paper- November 21

Home Science- November 23

Music- November 25

Kashmiri/ Dogri/ Bhoti/ Punjabi/ Arabic/ Urdu/ Hindi/ Persian/ Sanskrit- November 24

Painting/ Art and Drawing subject papers- November 27.

JKBOSE 10th exam 2025 is scheduled to be held in a single shift from 11 am to 2 pm.

JKBOSE 10th date sheet 2025: How to download at jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE 10th date sheet 2025 is available on the official website- jkbose.nic.in, once released. The students can check the JKBOSE 10th date sheet 2025 and download the exam schedule PDF. To download, students can visit the official website- jkbose.nic.in and click on JKBOSE Class 10 exam schedule PDF link. JKBOSE 10th date sheet 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JKBOSE 10th date sheet 2025 PDF and take a print out.

For details on JKBOSE 10th exam 2025, please visit the official website- jkbose.nic.in.