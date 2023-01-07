Jharkhand Board 10th Date Sheet 2023: Released! Direct link here...

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

Jharkhand Board 10th Date Sheet 2023: The date sheet for Jharkhand Board Class 10th 2023 is out now. Students can download the date sheet from the official website. According to the full schedule for the Jharkhand Board Exam, the class 10th exam will commence on March 14. The last date for the class 10th examination is March 3. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has also released the date sheet for class 12th science, commerce and arts stream. Check here the direct link to download the date sheet.

Know how to download the JAC Class 10th Board Exam Date Sheet 2023

Go to the official website of the board- jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the 'Recent Announcement' section.

Click on the link for Jharkhand Board JAC class 10 or 12 board exam date sheet 2023,'

A pdf will get open on a new page.

Check and download the result.

Students must prepare the whole syllabus for the exam as no deduction has been made in the syllabus this year. The deduction was made in the syllabus during the COVID period. This year the deducted syllabus is not applicable.

The exam date for subjects Social Science, Hindi Mathematics, Science and English, is March 20, 22,24,27 and 29 respectively.

