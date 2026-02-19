JEE Main April session registration 2026: Check last date to apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains April session registration 2026 will be closed soon on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply for JEE Main session two is February 25. JEE Main session two exam for BE/ BTech, BArch/ BPlanning programmes is scheduled to be held between April 2 and 9, 2026.

The candidates can follow these steps to apply for JEE Main April session 2026. To apply for JEE Main April session 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main April session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 session two application form PDF and take a print out.

How to apply for JEE Main April session 2026

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main session two application process link

Fill JEE Main session two application form with details

Upload required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Educational Qualification:

The final examination of the 10+2 system, conducted by any recognized Central/ State Board, such as the Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi; Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi

Intermediate or two-year Pre-University examination conducted by a recognized Board/University

Final examination of the two-year course of the Joint Services Wing of the National Defense Academy

Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling with a minimum of five subjects

Any Public School/ Board/ University examination in India or any foreign country is recognized as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU)

Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination.

Documents required

Upload Scanned Images of the Candidate’s Photograph, Signature, Class X or Equivalent

Certificate/Marks-sheet and PwD/PwBD Certificate (wherever applicable).

The recent passport-size photograph should be in colour with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against white background. Photograph should be named as 'Photograph' and in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible) between 10 kb to 300 kb.

Signature file should be named as 'Signature' and in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible) between 10 kb to 50 kb.

Scanned copy of Class X or Equivalent Certificate/Marks-sheet should be named as ‘Class-X Certificate’ and should be a pdf between 10 kb to 300 kb (clearly legible).

Scanned copy of PwD/PwBD certificate should be named as 'Disability Certificate' and should be a pdf between 10 kb to 300 kb (clearly legible).

JEE Main Result 2026: 12 students score 100 percentile in JEE

A total of 12 candidates scored 100 percentile in the JEE Main January session exam 2026, the result was announced on Monday, February 16. Shreyas Mishra from Delhi-NCR, Narendrababu Gari Mahith from Andhra Pradesh, Shubham Kumar from Bihar, Kabeer Chillar from Rajasthan, Chiranjib Kar from Rajasthan, Bhavesh Patra from Odisha, Anay Jain from Haryana, Arnav Gautam from Rajasthan, Pasala Mohith from Andhra Pradesh, Madhav Viradiya from Maharashtra, Purohit Nimay from Gujarat and Vivan Sharad Mahiswari from Telangana scored 100 percentile.

No female candidates found their place in the JEE Main toppers list, Ashi Grewal from Haryana is the female topper with 99.996 percentile.

For details on JEE Main 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

