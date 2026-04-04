JEE Main April session (Day Two) analysis: 'Physics was relatively easy, Maths difficult'; check paper review

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April session 2026 shift one was analysed as moderate, the paper one (BE/ BTech) held from 9 am to 12 noon. As per candidates, Mathematics was moderately difficult followed by Physics and Chemistry.

Rahul Goel, a JEE Main aspirant told India TV Digital, "the difficulty level of Maths and Chemistry sections were moderate, questions were from Calculus, Conic Sections and Algebra. Physics section was relatively easier, the questions were from Electromagnetism, Optics and Waves, Thermodynamics, and Modern Physics." JEE Main 2026 April session (Day Two) analysis Live: How was the paper? Check students and teachers' reactions

How was JEE Main 2026 April 2 session? Check shift-wise analysis

JEE Main papers in both the shifts on April 2 was analysed as moderate. According to Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services Limited, "JEE Main April 2 evening shift was of moderate difficulty. Physics was relatively easy, Chemistry was of moderate level, and Mathematics ranged from moderate to difficult. Both Mathematics and Chemistry were time-intensive, which made completing the paper within the allotted time challenging. Overall, the paper maintained a balanced distribution of questions across chapters."

Physics

The Physics section was on the easier side. Questions covered most major chapters, with greater weightage from Mechanics and Electromagnetism, while Optics and Waves had fewer questions. Topics such as Electromagnetic Waves, Thermodynamics, and Modern Physics were adequately represented. Some questions were statement-based.

Chemistry

The Chemistry section had a moderate level of difficulty. Questions were fairly evenly distributed among Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry. While generally straightforward, a few questions involved calculations and were time-consuming. Several questions were directly based on NCERT concepts.

Mathematics

The Mathematics section ranged from moderate to difficult and was time-consuming. Questions were well spread across the syllabus, with higher emphasis on Integral Calculus, Conic Sections, and Algebra. Topics such as 3D Geometry, Vectors, Complex Numbers, and Calculus had average representation. Algebra had slightly higher weightage, while Coordinate Geometry was moderately covered. Lengthy and complex calculations made this section the most challenging.

For details on JEE Main 2026, please visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

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