JEE Main 2026 April session (Day Two) analysis Live: How was the paper? Check students and teachers' reactions

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April session exam 2026 is being held today, April 4 in two shifts - morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. As per the initial reactions from the candidates, Mathematics was moderately difficult followed by Physics and Chemistry.

The JEE Main April session was started from April 2. The candidates who had appeared in both the shifts analysed the paper as moderately difficult. As per candidates and experts, Mathematics was reviewed as slightly difficult followed by Chemistry and Physics. Around 11.23 lakh candidates applied to appear for JEE Main April session.

JEE Main shift-wise unofficial answer key will be available on various portals following the exam. The candidates can check shift-wise scores through unofficial answer key. To download JEE Main shift-wise unofficial answer key, candidates need to visit the portals where JEE Main answer key is available. Click on the JEE Main shift-wise unofficial answer key link and download it. Now, check your scores through JEE Main shift-wise unofficial answer key.