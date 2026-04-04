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  3. JEE Main 2026 April session (Day Two) analysis Live: How was the paper? Check students and teachers' reactions

JEE Main 2026 April session (Day Two) analysis Live: How was the paper? Check students and teachers' reactions

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

JEE Main 2026 analysis Live: As per the initial reactions from the candidates, Mathematics was moderately difficult followed by Physics and Chemistry. Check JEE Main analysis of both the shifts.

JEE Main analysis 2026 Live: Check shift-wise paper analysis.
JEE Main analysis 2026 Live: Check shift-wise paper analysis. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April session exam 2026 is being held today, April 4 in two shifts - morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. As per the initial reactions from the candidates, Mathematics was moderately difficult followed by Physics and Chemistry. 

The JEE Main April session was started from April 2. The candidates who had appeared in both the shifts analysed the paper as moderately difficult. As per candidates and experts, Mathematics was reviewed as slightly difficult followed by Chemistry and Physics. Around 11.23 lakh candidates applied to appear for JEE Main April session. 

JEE Main shift-wise unofficial answer key will be available on various portals following the exam. The candidates can check shift-wise scores through unofficial answer key. To download JEE Main shift-wise unofficial answer key, candidates need to visit the portals where JEE Main answer key is available. Click on the JEE Main shift-wise unofficial answer key link and download it. Now, check your scores through JEE Main shift-wise unofficial answer key.   

JEE Main 2026 April session (Day Two) analysis Highlights

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  • 6:05 PM (IST)Apr 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How was JEE Main day two shift two? Check analysis

    JEE Main shift two was analysed as moderate. As per the initial reactions from the candidates, Maths was relatively difficult followed by Chemistry and Physics. 

  • 3:39 PM (IST)Apr 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check marks through unofficial answer key

    The candidates who wish to know marks of JEE Main 2026 shift one can do so through unofficial answer key available on alternative portals. The JEE Main aspirants can follow these steps to check marks through unofficial answer key. To download JEE Main unofficial answer key, candidates need to click on JEE Main answer key link available on unofficial portals, once opened on screen, download it and take a print out. Now review the answer key to know marks of your JEE Main BE/ BTech paper.  

  • 1:23 PM (IST)Apr 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main day one shift one analysis of Mathematics

    The Mathematics section was moderate to difficult and the most time-consuming. Questions were well distributed across the syllabus, with higher weightage from Integral Calculus, Conic Sections, and Algebra. Topics such as 3D Geometry, Vectors, and Complex Numbers had average representation. Algebra appeared slightly dominant, while Coordinate Geometry had moderate coverage. Lengthy calculations and tricky problems made this section the toughest, as per  Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, AESL. 

  • 12:50 PM (IST)Apr 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main day one shift one analysis of Chemistry

    According to Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, AESL, the Chemistry section was moderate in difficulty. Questions were almost evenly distributed among Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry, with slightly greater emphasis on Inorganic Chemistry and comparatively fewer questions from Organic Chemistry. While not very difficult, some questions were calculation-intensive and time-consuming, which impacted overall time management. 

     

  • 12:41 PM (IST)Apr 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main day one shift one analysis of Physics

    According to Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, AESL, the  Physics section was relatively easier. Questions were asked from most major chapters, with a higher weightage from Electromagnetism, while Optics and Waves had comparatively fewer questions. Mechanics had average representation. A few questions were time-consuming, but overall the section was manageable. Topics such as Electromagnetic Waves, Thermodynamics, and Modern Physics were adequately covered.  

  • 12:29 PM (IST)Apr 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main day one shift two analysis of Maths

    The Mathematics section ranged from moderate to difficult and was time-consuming. Questions were well spread across the syllabus, with higher emphasis on Integral Calculus, Conic Sections, and Algebra. Topics such as 3D Geometry, Vectors, Complex Numbers, and Calculus had average representation. Algebra had slightly higher weightage, while Coordinate Geometry was moderately covered. Lengthy and complex calculations made this section the most challenging, as per Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, AESL. 

  • 12:28 PM (IST)Apr 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main day one shift two analysis of Chemistry

    The Chemistry section had a moderate level of difficulty. Questions were fairly evenly distributed among Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry. While generally straightforward, a few questions involved calculations and were time-consuming. Several questions were directly based on NCERT concepts, as per Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, AESL.  

  • 12:28 PM (IST)Apr 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main analysis 2026: How was day one shift two Physics

    The Physics section was on the easier side. Questions covered most major chapters, with greater weightage from Mechanics and Electromagnetism, while Optics and Waves had fewer questions. Topics such as Electromagnetic Waves, Thermodynamics, and Modern Physics were adequately represented. Some questions were statement-based, as per Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, AESL. 

     

  • 12:26 PM (IST)Apr 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How was JEE Main 2026 day one shift two?

    JEE Main paper conducted on April 2 (Evening Shift) was of moderate difficulty. Physics was relatively easy, Chemistry was of moderate level, and Mathematics ranged from moderate to difficult. Both Mathematics and Chemistry were time-intensive, which made completing the paper within the allotted time challenging. Overall, the paper maintained a balanced distribution of questions across chapters, as reviewed by Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering Aakash Educational Services Limited.  

  • 12:16 PM (IST)Apr 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main analysis 2026: How was shift one

    JEE Main shift one was just concluded. As per the initial reactions from the candidates, Mathematics was moderately difficult followed by Physics and Chemistry. The JEE Main shift one was held from 9 am to 12 noon. 

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